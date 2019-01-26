Advisory issued on H1N1, H3N3 viruses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of Health and Family Welfare has issued a caution to the public to be careful about H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B virus. In an advisory, the department said: “There was a spurt in seasonal influenza (H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B) cases in September 2018 across India. High incidence cases were reported from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Increasing threat of seasonal influenza has also been observed in Karnataka since the first week of September.”

When one looks at the data for 2019 alone, there are over 155 positive cases identified across the state. As per the latest data available from the department, on Friday alone 8 positive cases for H1N1 were identified. “In 2018, there were a total of 1,733 confirmed case and in 2019, 152 confirmed cases have been reported till date from the government of India-recognized laboratories,” the department added.