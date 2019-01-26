Home Cities Bengaluru

Advisory issued on H1N1, H3N3 viruses

The state department of Health and Family Welfare has issued a caution to the public to be careful about H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B virus.  

Published: 26th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of Health and Family Welfare has issued a caution to the public to be careful about H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B virus. In an advisory, the department said: “There was a spurt in seasonal influenza (H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B) cases in September 2018 across India. High incidence cases were reported from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Increasing threat of seasonal influenza has also been observed in Karnataka since the first week of September.”

When one looks at the data for 2019 alone, there are over 155 positive cases identified across the state. As per the latest data available from the department, on Friday alone 8 positive cases for H1N1 were identified.  “In 2018, there were a total of 1,733 confirmed case and in 2019, 152 confirmed cases have been reported till date from the government of India-recognized laboratories,” the department added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp