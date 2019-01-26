Home Cities Bengaluru

Audience participation will be highlight of this Kathak performance

Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan crowd has always been open to new styles and patterns.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:42 AM

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan crowd has always been open to new styles and patterns. On the same lines, the city will experience a one-of-its kind dance performance by renowned artistes Nirupama and TD Rajendra this weekend when the internationally-acclaimed duo performs at the Vishesha Utsava on January 27.

Nirupama Rajendra
and TD Rajendra

Known to introduce creativity in their performances, the dancers will bring alive a Kathak performance with music played on the violin and Gatham by Mysore Manjunath and Giridhar Udupa respectively. With the theme Abhisaar (meaning in pursuit of ), the duo will explore the theme with multiple genres of music and infuse them with modern sensibilities. “Abhisaar is an immersive experience exploring the search within oneself, in nature, culture and human emotions. The reason to pursue art should be for the sake of self fulfillment,” said Nirupama, founder and artistic director at Abhinava Dance Company.

The dance will be performed in six sequences. In the first part of the sequence, they will depict the journey of a river setting out to meet the ocean, which will be followed by a sequence which throws light on the emotions of a heroine who sets out to meet her hero on a dark night amidst the rain. The final act will decode various aspects of sound and movement leading to stillness and silence leading to tranquility.

The main instruments used through the 90-minute performance are the santoor, tabla, flute, sarangi, piano and violin. “This time, there will be audience participation in the show. They can complete our stories through words, which we will enact to the audience, “ said Nirupama, adding that every member of the audience will take home a part of their show.

Abhisaar

Choreography & Performance : Nirupama - Rajendra
Resource & Text : Shathavadhani Dr R Ganesh
Dance Style - Kathak & Karanas from Natya Shastra
Music Composition: Mysore Manjunath, Pravin Ghodkindi, Praveen Rao with Maestros Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, Giridhar Udupa, Sangeeta Katti & Pt.Subhankar Bannerji
Immersive dance production “ABHISAAR” at the Vishesha Utsava 2019 will be organised by Vishesha Fine Arts on January 27 at 7pm at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar.

