Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's update for app draws users’ ire

Those who were not aware of the route number were unhappy with the app asking for it while they searched for the buses.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

smartphones

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frequent crashes, server connectivity issues, missing buses, routes and bus stops, bugs and several similar complaints have shot up this January on the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) app. Downloaded by over 5 lakh users, the app has a paltry 3-stars rating. The latest update on 21 December 2018, has not gone down well with passengers.

An Android phone user commented in the Play Store rating section, “The old version was good but the new one is not working properly. I was not able to track my bus and it is causing me a lot of problems.” Another user complained of buses going both directions and only one direction for a particular stop showing up.

Others complained of ‘the server being down and not getting the information’, ‘the bus not arriving though it shows up on the app screen’ and ‘crashes very often’. Those who were not aware of the route number were unhappy with the app asking for it while they searched for the buses.

User Ravindra Prasad pointed out that the app design was confusing and waiting time did not show up as well. Several people gave the app a single star after the update. Tanusree Barma, IT director of BMTC said, “It is not a server issue. There were some bugs in the new version that we are now working to fix. There were some errors in the estimated arrival time option. We will upload videos on YouTube and Facebook to educate users on how to use the updated app.”

In response to the complaint on having to enter route number, Barma explained, “He or she should use trip planner, that shall help them identify routes for their destination. They seem to be using ‘stops near me’ option, where they have to select a bus route to know where it is headed.”

Another BMTC official said bugs and issues were being rectified every day. “There is a network connection issue between the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) server and the BMTC app server. There might also be a problem with the user’s phone. If their Android phone is not updated, there might be some compatibility issues,” he said.

He added that entering the route number is not a must. One can look for buses by typing start and end destinations. “In the earlier version, only destinations had to be entered. In the updated version, one can just enter from point A to B, which is why the app shows buses in only one direction. We have to figure out why it is crashing,” the official said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC app Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp