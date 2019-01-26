DCP-Crime to keep tabs on flexes and littering

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In compliance with directions issued by the Karnataka High Court, Deputy Commissioner of Police-crime has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to check on action taken by the jurisdictional police to prevent indiscriminate throwing of garbage and use of banners, flexes and hoardings illegally across the city.

Advocate General Uday Holla made a submission to that effect before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice S Sujatha which was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking directions to the BBMP and the other civic agencies to protect the city from defacement.

Holla explained that DCPs of all divisions have been asked to submit report to the DCP (Crime) on the action taken by them against the accused for violation of provisions of Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and other related rules.

During the last hearing, the court had asked the police department to appoint a nodal officer to ensure the screening of CCTVs installed across city by police and use beat police to stop defacement of city.

The court adjourned the hearing to February 7, after asking the state government to finalise the advertisement bylaws by the time.

This was after the advocate general submitted that it has asked certain clarification from the civic body

on bylaws.