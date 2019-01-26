Home Cities Bengaluru

Dharani suicide: Lawyers stage protest, demand probe

Dharani had hung herself at her residence on December 31, Monday, after she and her family were harassed by her neighbours.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the inordinate delay in arresting the persons responsible for the suicide of a 25-year-old Dalit lawyer, S Dharani, lawyers staged a protest in front of City Civil and Sessions Court Complex, in Bengaluru, on Friday. They have demanded a CID or CBI inquiry into the case, to ensure that the guilty are brought to book.

They alleged that even police officials attached to Mahadevapura Police Station, where the suicide was reported, were siding with the people responsible for her suicide, and demanded their suspension.
This is the second time that lawyers are staging a protest in connection with the suicide, demanding an impartial probe into the case.

Dharani had hung herself at her residence on December 31, Monday, after she and her family were harassed by her neighbours. Dharani’s mother had alleged the local corporator who had set his eyes on the site they were living in was harassing her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp