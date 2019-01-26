Dharani suicide: Lawyers stage protest, demand probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the inordinate delay in arresting the persons responsible for the suicide of a 25-year-old Dalit lawyer, S Dharani, lawyers staged a protest in front of City Civil and Sessions Court Complex, in Bengaluru, on Friday. They have demanded a CID or CBI inquiry into the case, to ensure that the guilty are brought to book.

They alleged that even police officials attached to Mahadevapura Police Station, where the suicide was reported, were siding with the people responsible for her suicide, and demanded their suspension.

This is the second time that lawyers are staging a protest in connection with the suicide, demanding an impartial probe into the case.

Dharani had hung herself at her residence on December 31, Monday, after she and her family were harassed by her neighbours. Dharani’s mother had alleged the local corporator who had set his eyes on the site they were living in was harassing her.