Home Cities Bengaluru

Dowry cases in Bengaluru may be down, but deaths see slight increase in 2018

CE accessed details of a few cases which range from verbal abuse to torture when women find themselves unable or unwilling to meet the demands raised by the groom’s family.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2018, the number of dowry-related cases filed with the city police reduced from 727 a year earlier, to 690. While this might be cause for some cheer, another statistic from the police tells a different story. Last year saw 52 women die in dowry-related cases, including by suicide or murder, up from 48 in 2017.

“We see cases like these often, the women are encouraged to lodge a complaint and we investigate the case before taking it to the court,” a senior police officer said. However, according to him, while the number of complaints are reducing, they are becoming more serious in nature, often leading to consequences where the wife is attacked.

CE accessed details of a few cases which range from verbal abuse to torture when women find themselves unable or unwilling to meet the demands raised by the groom’s family. In many cases, these demands escalate after marriage. In one case narrated by a police inspector, a man from the city took 1 kg gold from the girl’s family as dowry. The wife was then tortured for cash within a few weeks of the marriage, and upon denial, she was burnt.

“In one instance, the girl’s family paid `15 lakh for the marriage and `1.3 lakh as dowry. The girl was asked to help pay the grooms housing loan. She retaliated and immediately began facing threats,” the police officer said.

The Family Counselling Centre run by Parihar, an initiative to help women and children through a helpline, with the support of the city police, regularly deals with dowry harassment cases. Between April 2017 and March 2018, 127 cases of dowry harassment were brought to the attention of the helpline. In addition, 343 domestic violence cases were also registered by Parihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dowry deaths dowry case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp