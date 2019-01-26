Home Cities Bengaluru

Make way for wider Padarayanapura road

Due to the road being narrow, many commuters between these two major roads commute along Majestic, Malleshwaram Satellite Bus Station that involves additional travel to reach destination.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

The road widening project is estimated to cost `41 crore

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If what the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said comes true, commuters between Mysore Road and Chord Road can easily cut the commute time that is involved in lengthy journey involved in areas like Majestic and Corporation circles soon. The local civic body is all set to call tenders for the widening of Padarayanapura Road that is located between Chord Road and Mysore Road and is the only road for commuters to be interconnected to these roads.

The BBMP wants to widen the Padarayanapura road for a 2 km stretch from Mysore Road (near Sirsi Circle Flyover) to Chord Road (near Vijaynagar Metro Station) that is currently 25 ft wide to 80 ft.

The road is significant to commuters from Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout, Basaveshwaranagar and other areas as they ply on the road to reach Chamarajpet, Corporation Circle and other areas in Central Business District (CBD). Meanwhile commuters from Mysore road ply on the road to reach to areas like Basaveshwaranagar, Rajainagar and Tumkur Road.

Due to the road being narrow, many commuters between these two major roads commute along Majestic, Malleshwaram Satellite Bus Station that involves additional travel to reach destination.

The `41 crore project will cut time spent in traffic by at least 15 minutes. BBMP, however, feels land acquisition will be a challenging task as it involves acquiring more than 100 properties along the stretch.
Nandeesh J R, Executive Engineer, Road Widening, BBMP said, “We will call tenders for the proposed project soon once the approval is given by commissioner office. The file has already been sent to commissioner for the approval.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padarayanapura Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp