Make way for wider Padarayanapura road

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If what the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said comes true, commuters between Mysore Road and Chord Road can easily cut the commute time that is involved in lengthy journey involved in areas like Majestic and Corporation circles soon. The local civic body is all set to call tenders for the widening of Padarayanapura Road that is located between Chord Road and Mysore Road and is the only road for commuters to be interconnected to these roads.

The BBMP wants to widen the Padarayanapura road for a 2 km stretch from Mysore Road (near Sirsi Circle Flyover) to Chord Road (near Vijaynagar Metro Station) that is currently 25 ft wide to 80 ft.

The road is significant to commuters from Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout, Basaveshwaranagar and other areas as they ply on the road to reach Chamarajpet, Corporation Circle and other areas in Central Business District (CBD). Meanwhile commuters from Mysore road ply on the road to reach to areas like Basaveshwaranagar, Rajainagar and Tumkur Road.

Due to the road being narrow, many commuters between these two major roads commute along Majestic, Malleshwaram Satellite Bus Station that involves additional travel to reach destination.

The `41 crore project will cut time spent in traffic by at least 15 minutes. BBMP, however, feels land acquisition will be a challenging task as it involves acquiring more than 100 properties along the stretch.

Nandeesh J R, Executive Engineer, Road Widening, BBMP said, “We will call tenders for the proposed project soon once the approval is given by commissioner office. The file has already been sent to commissioner for the approval.”