Nelamangala sexual harassment case: Probe against two cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two policemen allegedly sexually harassed two women at a lodge in Nelamangala before extorting money from their boyfriends. Bengaluru Rural SP has initiated a departmental inquiry against the two cops identified as Jarif and Channegowda. Though the alleged harassment occurred on January 4, it came to light on Friday. Police officials have been accused of hushing up the issue.

TP Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural told The New Indian Express that “I have ordered an inquiry to find whether the police personnel were at fault. Based on findings, we will decide the course of action.” However, 20 days after the incident, police are yet to file an FIR.

According to sources in Bengaluru Rural police, the incident had occurred after the two couples – presumed to be college students – had booked rooms in a hotel at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district while on their way to the city from Yediyur in Tumakuru district. Driver of the police jeep attached to the station, Jarif was inspecting the occupants of the hotel when he realised that two unmarried couples had booked rooms.

“The driver barged into their rooms despite opposition from the hotel staff and abused them. He later called police constable Channegowda, who assaulted the two men, before taking them to custody,” sources said.

However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the duo returned and allegedly interrogated the two women inside their rooms for nearly an hour without the presence of women personnel. However, Nelamangala police have disputed the allegation saying, the two questioned them outside their rooms.

“The women were then asked to return to the city, which they did by booking a cab, while the men were allegedly extorted by police,” sources said.

Before releasing the two, police personnel allegedly demanded the duo to pay up. While one of them had transferred money to one of the cops by using an online payment app, the other was taken to the nearby ATM for the bribe.

Soon after the incident, both the personnel were warned by local authorities and were let off. The probe was initiated only after the issue was leaked to the media. Shivakumar further said that victims had not yet filed a complaint. “There is also not enough evidence regarding sexual harassment. We have summoned the lodge staff as part of the inquiry.”