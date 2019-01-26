Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA court rejects bail plea in Rudresh murder case

The NIA Special Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Waseem Ahmed, one of the accused in the murder of RSS leader Rudresh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA Special Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Waseem Ahmed, one of the accused in the murder of RSS leader Rudresh. The killing, which took place at Shivajinagar in 2016, is being probed by the investigation agency.

While dismissing the plea seeking Ahmed’s bail for three months for a surgery on his left knee at a hospital of his choice and for rest, Judge Siddalinga Prabhu observed that it is not good to permit the accused to undergo surgery at a hospital of his choice, or to arrive at a conclusion that Victoria Hospital as of now does not have instruments for carrying out the proposed operation of the accused.

The court directed the Superintendent of Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, to see that the proposed surgery is done at the earliest, and make proper report on compliance within 10 days.

