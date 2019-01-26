Home Cities Bengaluru

No kidding, parents struggle with examination anxiety too

It is that time of year when there is a lot of talk about exam stress and anxiety for children.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of year when there is a lot of talk about exam stress and anxiety for children. Clinical psychologists find that parents of these children suffer from exam anxiety too. In order to help parents manage their anxieties during this season, City-based NGO White Swan Foundation is conducting a free webinar to help parents manage their exam anxieties. During their research with experts and parents, they found that parents indulge in unhealthy activities such as taking days off from work or curbing one’s social activities, to help their children study.

Speaking about the issues they came across, Manoj Chandran, CEO of White Swan Foundation said,” Due to Indian culture surrounding success, the premise during exams times is not how much you know but how much you have scored. Parents we spoke to believed that one has to ‘do more’ or ‘work extra hard’ during exam seasons. They get unusually stressed before or during their child’s exam.”

Parent-child relationship comes under strain during this time and adults end-up giving the impression that exams are a make it or break it situation. It often ends up feeling like it is a parent taking the test themselves.

For instance, children’s fundamental belief about mathematics being extra difficult is based on hearing statements from parents such as “math is extremely difficult, you have to work hard”, These are the issues that will be discussed in the free webinar by Dr Manjula, clinical psychologist on January 31 at 4.30 pm. Participant parents will be given time to ask questions to the expert, about how to manage their stress and that of their child. How to avoid the anxiety that peaks during March, right before boards or final exams, is what the webinar aims to achieve. To access the webinar, one can log on to whiteswanfoundation.org

Signs of parental exam anxiety

Feeling stressed before or during your child’s exam
Joking about it being your exam and not your child’s
Taking days off from work or being unable to focus
Stopping social activities, including that of the child’s
Making statements such as ‘look at how hard they study’, ‘ your nose should be buried in the book’, ‘these exams come once in your life. It is make it or break it.’
Home environment is constantly on the edge
Parent-child relationship comes under strain

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp