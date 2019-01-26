No kidding, parents struggle with examination anxiety too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of year when there is a lot of talk about exam stress and anxiety for children. Clinical psychologists find that parents of these children suffer from exam anxiety too. In order to help parents manage their anxieties during this season, City-based NGO White Swan Foundation is conducting a free webinar to help parents manage their exam anxieties. During their research with experts and parents, they found that parents indulge in unhealthy activities such as taking days off from work or curbing one’s social activities, to help their children study.

Speaking about the issues they came across, Manoj Chandran, CEO of White Swan Foundation said,” Due to Indian culture surrounding success, the premise during exams times is not how much you know but how much you have scored. Parents we spoke to believed that one has to ‘do more’ or ‘work extra hard’ during exam seasons. They get unusually stressed before or during their child’s exam.”

Parent-child relationship comes under strain during this time and adults end-up giving the impression that exams are a make it or break it situation. It often ends up feeling like it is a parent taking the test themselves.

For instance, children’s fundamental belief about mathematics being extra difficult is based on hearing statements from parents such as “math is extremely difficult, you have to work hard”, These are the issues that will be discussed in the free webinar by Dr Manjula, clinical psychologist on January 31 at 4.30 pm. Participant parents will be given time to ask questions to the expert, about how to manage their stress and that of their child. How to avoid the anxiety that peaks during March, right before boards or final exams, is what the webinar aims to achieve. To access the webinar, one can log on to whiteswanfoundation.org

Signs of parental exam anxiety

Feeling stressed before or during your child’s exam

Joking about it being your exam and not your child’s

Taking days off from work or being unable to focus

Stopping social activities, including that of the child’s

Making statements such as ‘look at how hard they study’, ‘ your nose should be buried in the book’, ‘these exams come once in your life. It is make it or break it.’

Home environment is constantly on the edge

Parent-child relationship comes under strain