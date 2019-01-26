Six days after biker’s death, police still unclear about car that hit him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six days after a graphic designer was killed in a hit-and-run case in Whitefield traffic police station limits, police are still groping in the dark about which vehicle rammed his bike. The worried family members of the deceased, Premranjan TP, now fear that the accused would destroy evidence and get away.

Premranjan (38), who hails from Chennai, had come to the city about four months ago and was working with a private company as a graphic designer. While he was going on his bike on Vydehi Main Road around 3.15 pm on Sunday, a speeding car took a U-turn and hit his bike before speeding away. He sustained grave head injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital. The Whitefield police, who verified CCTV footage, found that there were two cars close to the bike and one touched it. The biker then hit a BMTC bus from the rear and fell down. The BMTC bus also did not stop and moved further. As the footage was not clear, the police could not get the registration numbers of the vehicles involved and have now zeroed in on one car, based on the number provided by onlookers.

With no breakthrough in the case even after almost a week, the family members are worried that the person responsible for the incident will go scot-free. Premranjan’s sister, Meena, told TNIE that the delay in arrest would help the accused destroy the evidence.

“A week’s time is plenty for one to get the damaged vehicle repaired. Even the traces of alcohol, if he were driving in an inebriated state, will go away. Thus, the police should bring the culprits to book at the earliest,” she said.

The police, meanwhile, are also trying to get the registration number of the BMTC bus to question the driver. “We had summoned the driver of the suspected car for questioning. But he has denied that his car hit the bike. He will be questioned further. Efforts are also on to trace the other car that was very close to the bike,” a traffic police official said.

DCP (Traffic East) KV Jagadish said the case was being supervised by an ACP rank officer and he was seeking details on the progress of investigation on a daily basis.