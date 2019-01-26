Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, simulation centres with mannequins to train students

According to experts, it has also become difficult for medical colleges to find women patients for the purpose of learning. 

Published: 26th January 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

People gather around a mannequin at a simulation centre in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to set up simulation centres at all government medical colleges in the state from the coming academic year to help students get hands-on experience in attending to patients. These centres will have mannequins instead of real patients and students can use the former to get knowledge on how to administer injections and intravenous (IV) drips and also use them to study human anatomy.

While sources say the idea to start such centres was mooted considering the lack of exposure among medical students in getting hands-on experience during the course period, authorities attribute it to shortage of patients for the purpose of learning.

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Sachidanand said, “It has become difficult for medical colleges to get patients when it comes to learning. There is a patient crunch for the purpose of study ... most patients do not agree for it. Patients feel uncomfortable if they are tested or examined again and again. Considering this, we have decided to set up simulation centres at all government-run medical colleges.”

The cost to set up a simulation centre can be anywhere between 1 crore and 10 crore depending on the infrastructure.

According to experts, it has also become difficult for medical colleges to find women patients for the purpose of learning.  “It is very rare that female patients agree to get examined by a group of students. In such a situation, simulation centres are a boon,” said a principal of a government medical college.

BMCRI got it first

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) was the first medical college in the state to have a simulation centre. It was set up two years ago. “At a time when it has become difficult for medical colleges to get even bodies for anatomy classes, simulation centres are of great help,” said a senior BMCRI professor.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

