Spike in bike rentals at Namma Metro stations

Published: 26th January 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:37 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro users are increasingly flocking to bike rentals, available at Metro stations, for last mile connectivity, in the absence of regular bus services and due to non-feasible fares being demanded by auto-rickshaw drivers. In the absence of easily available parking, these bikes, which can be hired for a lower cost, seem to be becoming very popular as operators say they have witnessed steady growth in usage.

“You don’t have a bus stop near Metro stations and there is no provision for affordable pick and drop. As of now, using rental bikes and bicycles is easier since it is located right at the station. Also it is cost-efficient for daily commuters like us,” said Akash Babu, a marketing agent.

Interestingly, several marketing agents have found renting two-wheelers more easy and affordable. “When you’re in sales, travelling around the city is a necessity and getting stuck in traffic is a nightmare. All we want is to reach the destination quicker,” said Anand Acharya, a newly joined sales executive at a startup.
Another regular commuter who rents out two-wheelers at least twice a day from Indiranagar Metro station stated that parking has become an issue. “There should be parking at legal parking areas, but most of us are forced to park on footpaths. The city’s multi-level parking system needs to be more active. It will reduce half the traffic woes we face every day. In the meantime, these bikes are the best solution.”

According to data received from Bounce, an urban mobility solution in the city, the number of rides has increased by 12 times in the last 10 weeks. “Pick up anywhere and drop anywhere, by Bounce has allowed users to pay per km and time used only. This has resulted in huge demand for the keyless scooter solution we have,” the spokesperson of the company told City Express. The rental bike company has stated that there has been an increase in commuters renting out their vehicles.

Namma Metro

