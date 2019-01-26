Swinging to greater heights

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traditionally, superhero games haven’t always been the easiest genre to tackle. Rocksteady’s wonderful Arkham games aside, it’s been slim pickings. So when Insomniac Games — a studio best known for Ratchet & Clank and The Resistance series — announced that they were tackling Spider-Man, expectations were low; which only added to the uproar when people realized they’d hit it out of the park.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, you take on the dual roles of Peter Parker and his costumed alter-ego Spider-Man. Without spoiling any details, you’ll come across the usual hallmarks of a Spider-Man story in terms of allies, foes and a ton of easter eggs and in-jokes for dedicated webheads (I must confess that I’m not a huge Spider-Man fan, but I still picked up on quite a few of the references, so they do seem to be broadly accessible). For the most part, the characters are solid and the writing supports them well; which only makes it more jarring when it falls short.

The best thing about Spider-Man isn’t its story, however — it’s how you get around. It’s an open-world game set on the island of Manhattan; but, unlike every other open-world game, the simple task of getting from point A to point B is a sheer joy instead of a chore. Insomniac Games have managed to implement Spider-Man’s web-swinging mode of transportation in a way that feels accurate and oh so awesome. At its heart, the superhero genre is largely about empowerment and wish-fulfilment, and nothing else in this game makes you feel as much as a superhero or as Spider-Man than the act of swinging between buildings as you make your way across the city. You’ll be doing a lot of that, and it never really gets old. For this mechanic alone, Insomniac should win awards — that’s how good it is.

On the technical front, Spider-Man doesn’t disappoint either. There are moments when it looks genuinely photorealistic, and the photo mode is pretty fun to play around with too. It’s the little details that truly make Spider-Man shine — the way the orchestral score swells as you jump off a rooftop and prepare to swing, or the way Peter Parker sounds a little more out of breath when he’s talking to somebody while swinging as opposed to when he’s perched on a rooftop. Small touches, but those can really elevate a game.

However, Spider-Man does fall short in a particular area. In a similar way to last year’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, far too much feels like filler (and not good filler). I’m fine with collectible quests and the like, but everything apart from Spider-Man’s main storyline feels insufficiently fleshed out and it starts getting repetitive far too soon. Like Odyssey before it, this is a beautiful game, but it’s perhaps shallower than I’d like.

One strike against it shouldn’t detract from Spider-Man’s excellence, and it’s still one of the best games that came out last year. Sure, it’s not the deepest gameplay experience around, but you’ll have so much more fun getting around Spider-Man’s world that everything else seems less important.