Whose sign is it anyway?

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fake and forged documents, often related to property disputes or payment of dues, are more frequently observed under the ‘cheating’ sub-head by the city police. With rising property values, senior police officials say that the practice of forging property documents in order to stake a claim has become quite common.

Last year, out of the 3,000 cases filed under the ‘cheating’ category, 235 cases pertained to forged documents and 242 were for fake documents. The remaining cases are said to be simple cases such as attention diversion, ponzi scams and so on. Fake land documents, signature forgery in bank cheques followed by identity documents are the most common fake and forged cases.

According to lawyer Shakeeb Mohammed, there are different levels of forgery of documents depending on how much the person is willing to pay. In most cases driving licence forgeries and other documents were just changed using basic computer software. “However, there are specialised people who get the job done at a cost of 1000-2000. Other forged documents such as passports are done at 1 lakh and these can be verified only through experts at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). These forged documents cannot be identified with the naked eye,” he said.

Former IGP of Intelligence and Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh said during verification of forged documents by experts, there are two points that are noted. “Pressure points and the pattern movement of the signature will be different from the original document. No person can accurately forge a signature,” he said. While organised gangs have not been caught yet on the charge of forging documents, individuals have been arrested frequently. When asked if a police inspector should be able to identify a fake document, he said, “Even if a constable can identify a fake or forged document, an expert is required to verify it.”

On the necessity of filing a complaint when confronted with a forged document, another senior police official recommended immediately approaching the police. “Only if someone files an FIR, can we arrest these culprits. Otherwise it is difficult to get such cases. Individuals forge documents on a need-to-need basis. In cases of land documents, the owner of the property might have shifted to a different area and the culprit would take advantage of their time away by forging documents and making money out of it,” said Seemanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (East).