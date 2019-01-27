Home Cities Bengaluru

Case filed against lover for threatening gangrape

As she continued to ask him to marry her, Mendonca on January 11 this year, allegedly warned the woman that she would be gangraped if she dragged the issue further.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old businessman allegedly threatened to gangrape his live-in partner after she demanded that he marry her. The accused, Clement Mendonca, (name changed) lived in an apartment with the 31-year old woman and had convinced her to undergo abortion by stating that he would marry her after divorcing his wife. Recently, however, when the complainant asked Mendonca to marry her, he allegedly threatened that she would be gang-raped. Following this incident, she filed a case with the Adugodi police.

“In her complaint, the woman said that she came in contact with Mendonca in 2015 through a common friend. The duo began living together from August 2017 in an apartment on Hosur road. During that period, the woman also got pregnant,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Mendonca forced her to abort the pregnancy and also informed the girls’ family about it. “Mendonca had promised that he would marry her soon after completing the divorce proceedings. During the same time, another of his former girlfriends came to know about Mendonca’s relationship with the complainant and threatened her to stay away from him and also abused her,” police said.

Upset over this, the victim called her friend who had introduced Mendonca to her. When her friend met him to discuss the issue, Mendonca also threatened him and asked him to not interfere in the issue. As she continued to ask him to marry her, Mendonca on January 11 this year, allegedly warned the woman that she would be gangraped if she dragged the issue further, and clarified that he would never marry her.

Following this, the shocked woman decided to file a case. Her statement has been recorded and efforts are on to nab the accused who is currently absconding, the police stated.

