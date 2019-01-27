Home Cities Bengaluru

Garbage contractors oppose BBMP’s tender

The agency wants to hold the ward level garbage contractor accountable for failure in collection and transportation of waste at the household level.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) attempt at reviving the contract system in garbage collection and transportation has been facing opposition by garbage contractors. The BBMP recently floated tenders for ward-wise collection and disposal of waste, to bring transparency and accountability in Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the city. The agency wants to hold the ward level garbage contractor accountable for failure in collection and transportation of waste at the household level. They have also set 26 conditions for bidders participating as garbage tenders in the city.  

BBMP wants to hold contractors accountable for collection and transportation of garbage

S N Balasubramainam, a senior garbage contractor in the city said, “The tender conditions clearly say that the BBMP only wants to appoint new garbage contractors till its new rule comes. But the tender conditions demand that the contractors sign an undertaking. That the contractor has no ownership of his bidding, and the BBMP can cancel the tender anytime within its tenure, without providing any reasons or intimation. If tomorrow a corporator doesn’t like the contractor, he can remove him and appoint his close aide as the contractor. In such a situation, where will the contractor go? The city is already full of corporators’ close aides taking up the garbage collection works and the result is already with us. We will file an affidavit in the court on the matter and will also raise an objection about the clauses in pre-bid meetings,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM said, “This is not just this contract but this clause is there with all the tender documents that are invited by the BBMP, which has to have an authority on any civic work it takes up,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru garbage garbage collectors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp