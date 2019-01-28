Home Cities Bengaluru

Two-year-old succumbs after falling from granny’s arms at Bengaluru Metro station

A two-year-old girl slipped from her grandmother’s arms and fell 20 feet from the side of an escalator at Sriramapura Metro Station on Sunday, suffering severe head injuries.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old girl succumbed to death after falling 20 feet from her grandmother’s arms from the side of an escalator at Sriramapura Metro Station on Sunday.

The baby had initially suffered severe head injuries.

She was rushed first to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, but doctors there, on seeing the nature of her head injuries, immediately referred her to NIMHANS on Hosur Road. Later, she was moved to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Jayanagar.

Doctors described her condition as “poor”, and said she needed emergency treatment.The incident occurred at 8.15 pm, when Ashini’s maternal grandmother Kumari was carrying the child in her arms and moving towards the Metro platform using the escalator. They were accompanied by Kumari’s husband Balakrishna.

Ashini lives with her parents Jayachandra, a school security guard, and Vani, a garment factory worker, near Bandireddy Circle in Sriramapura.Vani told The New Indian Express that Metro authorities were responsible for the incident, as no safety measures are in place around the escalator to prevent children from falling if they are carried in arms. She plans to file a complaint at the Subramanyanagar police station on Monday.

