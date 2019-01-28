Congress inquiry panel members meet Anand Singh in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a week after being given the responsibility of inquiring into the brawl between legislators at Eagleton resort, two of the three members of Congress’ probe panel visited Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh at the hospital. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda visiting a recovering Singh on Sunday. A week after being specially appointed by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, the panel is yet to meet officially or begin the process of inquiry into the incident. Singh was assaulted by his fellow-MLA JN Ganesh and it left him with a fractured eye socket and a broken rib.

“We visited Anand Singh only to inquire about his health. We are yet to begin the process of inquiry into the matter. K J George is travelling to Chikkamagaluru and we will meet once all members are available,” Krishna Byregowda said.

While the leaders suggested that Singh’s condition had improved, he has been asked to stay in the hospital for two or three more days. Elaborating on Singh’s condition, the Congress leaders said that the swelling on his face had greatly reduced. An injury below his right eye also needs more recovery, said doctors.