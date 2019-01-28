Consult citizens before passing bills: Experts urge leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various citizens’ groups have urged MPs to pass bills after consulting people. At an event, called ‘Voters of Karnataka demand answers from their MPs’, several experts raised their concerns. However, none of the MPs invited to participate in the discussion turned up.

The organisers had invited Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Lok Sabha MPs from Bengaluru.

The participants raised concerns on the way Lok Sabha ignored demands to send the bills to select committees and passed seven bills — Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill.

Speaking about the triple talaq ordinance, Chaman Farzana said, “When they have made it a law, triple talaq doesn’t amount to divorce. However, the bill has provisions to imprison and levy penalty on men held guilty. What was the need to criminalise it, when talaq is not even valid? Why doesn’t the government intervene in such matters in other religions?”

Sharing her views on the anti-trafficking bill, Nisha Gulur of Sangama said the government should consult people when the bill is being drafted. “It does not distinguish between human trafficking and consensual sex work, and has criminalised both. It has also criminalised hormone administration for sexual maturity. These are violation of human rights.”Usha Ramanathan said’ personal data was being compromised in the name of Aadhaar.