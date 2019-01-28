Bengaluru cops open fire at rowdy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yeshwanthpur police opened fire at notorious rowdy Goutham early Sunday morning, after he attacked two shopkeepers, in an attempt to rob them last week.A special police team was formed to track down Goutham.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours, after the 22-year-old history-sheeter attacked two police constables with a machette.The police inspector then opened fire, hitting him in his leg. Goutham is involved in more than eight cases, including murder.

On Thursday night, Goutham and his gang, in an inebriated state, attacked two shopkeepers with a chopper, creating a fear psychosis among residents of Modal Colony. One of the merchants, Vinod Kumar, was severely injured, while Maruthi, a vegetable vendor, escaped with minor injuries. The duo was admitted to hospital and based on their statement, Yeshwanthpur police registered an attempt to murder case against Goutham.

The injured constables are in a private hospital. Salman and Prashanth managed to escape on bikes. Efforts are on to nab them.