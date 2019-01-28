Every drop and meter counts

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paying for water is a common utility expense every household incurs and excessive water usage has many concerned. All hope, however, is not lost; according to Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF), individual water metering can bring down cost and consumption by as much as 30 per cent.

Currently, they are creating guidelines to encourage and guide apartments into installing individual meters.

Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary of BAF, said the federation has been in talks with apartments that have already implemented this, in order to acquire case studies. Just like electricity meters, installing individual water meters can help bring down excess consumption and ensure each home pays for what it uses. “At present, as there is a common meter, we don’t know how much we use individually. The total BWSSB bill is divided among residents of the apartment. Those who use less may be paying more,” Narasimhan explained.

Common meter bills are usually incorporated into the maintenance fee every month, so there is no way of knowing how much one spends on water. Narasimhan opined that there would be more accountability with an individual water meter and this would indirectly pressure people into bringing down their monthly water consumption.

Gopalan Habitat Splendor in Brookefield implemented the initiative six years ago, when there was shortage of Cauvery water during the summer and residents ended up spending a lot on buying tankers and borewell water. Nilakantan, secretary of the apartment, said, “We realised we could ration water, just like electricity.

An average household, for example, was able to bring down their monthly water bill from `780 to `600 per month after we installed individual water meters.”

The residents did face some hiccups with the meters. With the analogue meters, readings had to be taken down manually by a plumber, making it prone to error. The meter started conking and the process of making an excel sheet for each home’s water consumption was cumbersome.“One year ago, we switched to digital meters and it has been successful. The meter is connected to an app on our phone that tells us our monthly reading,” said Nilakantan, adding that the app even alerts people if taps are left open. Through the app, one can easily switch off the water valve of the meter. Owing to its success, the facility will be expanded from 150 flats to the remaining 370.

The apartment manager accesses a web portal and sends individual invoices each month. While implementing this in an existing apartment will need additional investment for re-piping, the federation hopes with awareness, builders will incorporate the facility while laying pipes in new buildings.