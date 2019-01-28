Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gang kidnaps, strips ex-aide on suspicion of being informant

An autorickshaw driver was kidnapped by his former gang members on suspicion of him turning into a police informant, and revealing details about the gang to the police.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An autorickshaw driver was kidnapped by his former gang members on suspicion of him turning into a police informant, and revealing details about the gang to the police. The victim, 22-year-old Kumar, a resident of Devarachikkanahalli, was abducted by his former gang members from Pathanur on Friday night, and was taken to an isolated area where he was completely stripped naked and attacked with a blade.

The three gang members — Keshav, the prime accused, Pawan and Appu — also took a video of them attacking Kumar. They allegedly slashed his chest, face and other parts of his body. “Kumar was later allowed to leave after he begged the gang to spare him, saying his sister was getting married in a few days. However, he was not allowed to wear his clothes and had to return naked to his house. His family members were shocked to see him bleeding all over his body, and he narrated the entire incident to them,” the police said, adding that his parents then cajoled him into filing a police complaint. Kumar filed a complaint at the Marathahalli police station.

The police said that they were able to arrest Keshav and Pawan, but that Appu was still at large. The police were also able to recover the video recording of the attack on Kumar. Kumar had parted ways with the gang after deciding to lead a straight life. This change came about after the police, in December 2018, launched a reformation drive among anti-social elements in the jurisdiction of the division. Keshav and the other two, who had been involved in a dacoity case, had gone absconding when the police began the drive. “We are investigating whether any other of his (Keshav’s) aides are involved in the attack,” the police officials said.

