Green Line to get six coaches, commuters look forward to smooth ride

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Namma Metro users on the Purple Line have got used to seeing six-coach trains, with three of these extended trains already in service on the East-West corridor, users who travel on the North-South line (Green Line), will get their first glimpse of the six-coach format on Monday.

Commuters had been demanding for some time that the Green line also be given a six-coach train since the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had started rolling out the extra coaches earlier last year. However, the allocation of these trains, which can carry 2,002 passengers instead of the 975 passengers that the smaller variant carries,had been preferred for the Purple line as it sees more ridership.

According to BMRCL statistics, the Green line sees roughly half of the ridership of the Purple line but its popularity is slowly increasing. “We realised that it saves us a lot of time daily on our commute, compared to travelling by road. The addition of extra coaches, which will give us the option of travelling in a women-only coach is a welcome move,” said Chetana BN, who commutes daily to Peenya from Jayanagar.

“The number of passengers on the Green line has also been steadily increasing and it is the right time to introduce the six-coach format on this line as well. The reservation of a coach for women will greatly benefit us and we have been hoping for this move for a long time,” said Rukmini V, a resident of Yelachenahalli.

The six-coach train for the Green line will be flagged off by CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday morning. The BMRCL is expected to upgrade all 50 trains to the larger configuration by the end of this year.