Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I wasn’t able to match the pace of senior players on the circuit’

Transitioning from the junior to senior level is always tricky, despite the glories that athletes amass in their younger days.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mithun Manjunath | BWF

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transitioning from the junior to senior level is always tricky, despite the glories that athletes amass in their younger days. Their fitness, skills and mental strength are put to test in the transition period. Bengaluru’s budding shuttler, Mithun Manjunath too, had faced a similar challenge in his first full-year in the senior circuit in 2017.

The 20-year-old faced this reality before joining senior players. But the youngster worked on his fitness and the results started showing.Two semifinal finishes in Badminton World Federation (BWF) International Challenge series in 2017 boosted his confidence. “It was definitely difficult initially when I made my transition to the senior level. Results weren’t coming the way I expected. I wasn’t able to match the pace of senior players on the circuit. I worked on my speed and fitness, and that helped. Though the progress has been good since then,  I still have to improve,” says the Prakash Padukone Academy ward.
Manjunath, who started playing the sport as a six-year-old kid in a summer camp, has made steady progress. In his second year on the senior circuit, he won two back-to-back all-India senior ranking titles.

He has continued the good show in the international level as well, reaching semifinals of Russian Open and Vietnam Open (both BWF Super 100 tournaments). “Last year was great in terms of my progress. I did well in the international tournaments against seeded players. It gave me confidence and self-belief. Now, I have to be consistent and perform better,” says the India number 9.

The youngster was also part of the champion team Bengaluru Raptors in the recently-concluded Premier Badminton League (PBL). The Bengaluru lad didn’t get to play a single match and shared the dugout with the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, which helped him understand the game better and tackle pressure situations in a match.

“It was really great to be a part of the team with such players. Hendra is an Olympic champion while Srikanth has been the World number 1. They have encouraged me and I have learnt a lot of things from them,” said the world number 96, who achieved his career-best rank of 81 in November. “I would have liked to play but I was not experienced to play in such demanding matches. The experience will help in the coming years.”

Now, Manjunath targets improvement in his endurance to do better at the BWF Grand Prix events. He also wants to break into top 50 of the world rankings by the end of this year. “I want to build up on the good show in 2018. My target is now to improve my endurance so that I can face the challenge of long games. Next, the target will be to do well in the Super 100 series and improve my rankings so that I can play in the Super 300 series,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp