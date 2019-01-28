Home Cities Bengaluru

Missing minor abducted, assaulted by gang of men in Bengaluru

A 16-year-old girl who went missing two months ago got in touch with her mother recently and alleged that she was locked in a room, and was being sexually assaulted by a group of men.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl who went missing two months ago got in touch with her mother recently and alleged that she was locked in a room, and was being sexually assaulted by a group of men. The mother approached the court, and based on the court order, she has registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for further probe.

The 42-year-old mother of the victim, alleged in the complaint, that her daughter left for school on November 5, 2018, and did not come back home. Even after she contacted her friends and relatives, she did not get any clue on her daughter’s whereabouts.

However, she did not approach the police to file a missing case.On January 23, her daughter called her, crying, she said she was kidnapped by men and was locked inside a house, in an isolated place. She also
complained of being sexually assaulted by the men. She was not able to give the location or provide any
further details.Later, when the mother tried contacting her on the same number, the phone remain switched off. Thus she approached the court to file a case.

The five accused have been identified as Narasimhamurthy, Arathi, Bhaskar, Manjunath and Venu. The police officer said that based on the court’s direction, an FIR was registered on Saturday. The officer said they are also verifying the facts. “We even spoke to the lawyer to gather proper information and to know why she did not file a missing case in the police station.”

