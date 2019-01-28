No safety at Metro stations: Mom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ASHINI, who was injured after she fell off the escalator at Srirampura Metro Station, was being taken by her grandparents to their house in Banashankari, as they often did. Her grandparents are inconsolable as their little loved one battles for life in hospital.

Grandparents Kumari and Balakrishna, who live in Banashankari, often visited their daughter Vani’s residence, near Bandireddy Circle in Srirampura. On some Sundays, they would take Ashini home with them for two or three days, before dropping her back mid-week. It was the plan this fateful Sunday too.

Ashini’s mother Vani told TNIE: “On Sunday, I got a call from my mother within minutes of leaving home. I thought they had forgotten something at home, but my mother was crying and telling me that Ashini had accidentally fallen off the escalator. I was devastated. I rushed to the station with my husband (Jayachandra) and took her to hospital.”

An ambulance was rushed to the Metro station, where the inconsolable grandparents were crying out in desperation, appealing to doctors to save their little granddaughter.The family first rushed the unconscious toddler to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, but doctors there, on seeing the nature of her head injuries, immediately referred the case to National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Hosur Road. Unfortunately, NIMHANS did not have a ventilator, and the case was referred to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Jayanagar, incurring a loss of precious time (from 8.15pm to about 10.30pm), the family members told this paper. Vani alleged negligence on the part of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for not installing safety nets by the side of the escalator.

“There are open spaces by the sides. It is dangerous even for adults,” she said. Metro officials were unavailable for comment.“They have not put any net, which is a big help when something like this happens. I will file a case against Metro authorities for their negligence,” she said. A case will be registered at Subramanyanagar police station in this connection, she said.