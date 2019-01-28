Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sanjaynagar footpaths get colourful makeover

Subbaiah TS, trustee of CiFoS, said asphalting work is going on and the project should be inaugurated in the second week of February.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Red curb will indicate no parking; yellow will indicate parking zones

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team effort by Citizens for Sustainability (CiFoS), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) – a footpath being constructed under the light TenderSure model – will soon be open to the public.

Subbaiah TS, trustee of CiFoS, said asphalting work is going on and the project should be inaugurated in the second week of February. “We have been working with the authorities since September 2017. The light TenderSure model is convenient as it is at one-tenth the cost of a regular TenderSure project. The footpath has space for vendors, parking, pedestrians and vehicles,” he said.  

The road width is 7 to 7.5 metres, while the footpath width varies on the availability of space, ranging from 1 meter to 2.4 metres.“The curbs of the footpath will be colour-coded to demarcate various zones, such as no parking, vendors, bus bays, etc. White text will also be painted onto the curbs to make it clear to people,” Subbaiah added.

Red curb would indicate no parking, yellow would indicate parking zones and bus bays and so on. Green curbs will indicate zones for vendors or cycle parking, blue will be meant for disabled parking.Sathya Sankaran, co-founder of CiFoS and current bicycle mayor, said, “Earlier we did not have a footpath. It was drains covered by slabs. Now that we have laid out a proper footpath, people are able to differentiate the pedestrian space from shops and the road. At present, a vehicle owner is not exactly sure where the parking space ebegins and ends. The curbs make it clear to everyone.”

Gopala Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineer, Major Roads department, BBMP, said, “BBMP and DULT have pitched in for the project and the overall cost is `9 to `10 crore. Cobbled footpath has been laid and tar work is yet to be completed for the 3.2 km Sanjayanagar main road.”

Features

  • Bays for buses and vehicle parking
  • Cobbled footpath
  • Colour-coded foopath curbs to demarcate uses
  • Uniform road width
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp