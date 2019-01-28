Bengaluru: Sanjaynagar footpaths get colourful makeover

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team effort by Citizens for Sustainability (CiFoS), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) – a footpath being constructed under the light TenderSure model – will soon be open to the public.

Subbaiah TS, trustee of CiFoS, said asphalting work is going on and the project should be inaugurated in the second week of February. “We have been working with the authorities since September 2017. The light TenderSure model is convenient as it is at one-tenth the cost of a regular TenderSure project. The footpath has space for vendors, parking, pedestrians and vehicles,” he said.

The road width is 7 to 7.5 metres, while the footpath width varies on the availability of space, ranging from 1 meter to 2.4 metres.“The curbs of the footpath will be colour-coded to demarcate various zones, such as no parking, vendors, bus bays, etc. White text will also be painted onto the curbs to make it clear to people,” Subbaiah added.

Red curb would indicate no parking, yellow would indicate parking zones and bus bays and so on. Green curbs will indicate zones for vendors or cycle parking, blue will be meant for disabled parking.Sathya Sankaran, co-founder of CiFoS and current bicycle mayor, said, “Earlier we did not have a footpath. It was drains covered by slabs. Now that we have laid out a proper footpath, people are able to differentiate the pedestrian space from shops and the road. At present, a vehicle owner is not exactly sure where the parking space ebegins and ends. The curbs make it clear to everyone.”

Gopala Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineer, Major Roads department, BBMP, said, “BBMP and DULT have pitched in for the project and the overall cost is `9 to `10 crore. Cobbled footpath has been laid and tar work is yet to be completed for the 3.2 km Sanjayanagar main road.”

