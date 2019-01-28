Bengaluru security guard molests lawyer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security guard in a private law firm allegedly molested a 23-year-old law practitioner, after a power black-out, when she was leaving the premises. The incident took place on Primrose Road in Ashoknagar on Friday night, and the woman filed a case on Saturday, after her seniors were alerted.

Police said that the identity of the accused yet to be ascertained and efforts are on to nab him. The victim, in her complaint alleged that she was working at the office till late night on Friday. Around 9.30pm the security guard went to her chamber and informed her about a leaking tap on the terrace. She did not bother and continued to work. Two hours later when she was about to leave, there was a power cut. Using her mobile phone torch, she tried to close the office door. The security guard who was in the basement pushed her there and molested her. When she raised an alarm, he ran away from the premises. She managed to get out from the office and alert her seniors. Later, she filed a case before the police, who suspect that he intentionally switched off the power. She also mentioned in her complaint that the accused was inebriated when he pushed her. “We have gathered information on him to investigate further,” the officer added.