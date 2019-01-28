Home Cities Bengaluru

Water gushes into site after Varthur breach

Varthur Lake, plagued with fires and water contamination, faced a different kind of problem late Saturday night.

The breach was noticed at Varthur Lake late on Saturday night | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Varthur Lake, plagued with fires and water contamination, faced a different kind of problem late Saturday night. A cofferdam breach at the lake’s waste weir construction site led to water gushing into the site. No loss of life, injury or damage to property was caused due to this, but tonnes of sand and construction material brought in and stored for lake development work was affected.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is constructing the waste weir — a sluice gate to remove excess water and drain water from the construction site — as part of the lake development work.
The cofferdam, built within a water body to allow water to be pumped out from the enclosed area to render it dry, developed a breach as it was built using only soil. This allowed water to gush into the construction area.

SS Arvind, Assistant Engineer, Lakes, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), said, “We have taken up development work, for which we had constructed an earthen structure (the cofferdam) in the lake. Since the structure was made of soil, it collapsed when there was a variation in the amount of water in the lake. Apart from it, there is no harm to the lake bund,” he said.

However, residents have alleged that substandard construction by the BDA led to the incident. Delay in completion of work, for which the deadline was November 30, 2018, is also blamed for the incident.
Jagadish Reddy, warden of the lake, said the breach was noticed late Saturday night. “The BDA skipped the deadline several times, and has not yet completed the work. The breach will impact the lives of around 500 families which are dependent on the lake for fodder. Irrigation work in the locality will also be affected due to this. They cannot bring their coracles to the lake as well. And this is not the first time the incident has taken place,” he said.

It is said that similar incidents have occurred at least 10 times in the recent past.Admitting to this, Arvind added that there would be a variation in the lake’s water level and this is the primary cause of such incidents.

