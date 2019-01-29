Home Cities Bengaluru

16-year-old SSLC student commits suicide in Bengaluru, was depressed over dad’s death

A 16-year-old SSLC student committed suicide, by hanging himself in his room on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old SSLC student committed suicide, by hanging himself in his room on Saturday. He was allegedly suffering from depression after the demise of his father, one and a half years ago. The deceased has been identified as Dhanush, he was a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when his mother and elder brother were out for work. His body was discovered by his mother Geetha, who rushed the body to the hospital late on Saturday evening.

He was declared brought dead by hospital authorities. A case has been registered at Talaghattapura police station.

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.)

