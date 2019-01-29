Audience turn script writers for this show

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Aarthi M
BENGALURU: Listening to a story is great but watching it come alive through dance is even better. Nirupama Rajendra and TD Rajendra performed Kathak for their show Abhisaar (in pursuit of) on Sunday at the Vishesha Utsava.“Abhisaar is an immersive experience exploring the search within oneself, in nature,culture and human emotions.

The reason to pursue art should be for the sake of self fulfilment,” said Nirupama, founder and artistic director at Abhinava Dance Company.The duo’s first performance was amidst nature, where they depicted the story of a river setting out to meet its beloved - the ocean. The journey of the river was depicted using dance steps and hand gestures, while the second performance threw light on the emotions of a heroine who sets out to meet her lover in the dark, amidst rains. Towards the end of this sequence Nirupama interacted with the audience and asked them to complete the sequence.  “I was amazed to see people concentrating. Every one became a wonderful script writer and gave me beautiful endings,” she said.

The third sequence was about spiritual attainment seen through Abhangs in the devotional songs of Marathi poets. The final act decoded various aspects of sound and movement.Sanjana Ravi, a student at Abhinava Dance Company who was also part of the audience, said, “We loved every detail. Metaphors were used to depict certain elements in the story, and this technique captured our attention.”

The performers danced to music played on the violin and Gatham by Mysore Manjunath and Giridhar Udupa respectively. The main instruments used through the 90-minute performance are the santoor, tabla, flute, sarangi, piano and violin.Nirupama too said it was a beautiful experience and that the audience took home a part of the show with them.

