Fire at godown in Bengaluru guts goods worth Rs 12 Lakh, no casualties

The occupants of a four-storeyed commercial complex in Ganganagar had to be evacuated after a mattress godown caught fire, here on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fire engulfs the godown at Ganganagar on Monday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The occupants of a four-storeyed commercial complex in Ganganagar had to be evacuated after a mattress godown caught fire, here on Monday.

Due to the fire, valuables worth Rs 12 lakh were gutted. Children from a nearby school were also evacuated as a safety measure.

Fire and emergency officials said that the fire was reported at 11.54am at the godown at 5th Main Road of Ganganagar. Nine fire tenders from Hebbal Fire Station were rushed to the site.

According to the police, a short circuit caused the fire.

Thick smoke was seen from a distance as the fire spread inside the godown. Occupants of all the establishments in the complex were vacated due to the fire. The fire was doused by fire personnel.

