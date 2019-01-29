Free entry to Mahatma Gandhi memorial: Karnataka HC grants time to Bengaluru cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday granted 12 weeks time to the City Police Commissioner to decide on a representation seeking directions to permit free entry to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at the Lalit Ashok Hotel in Kumara Krupa.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Samarpana, a cultural and social service organisation, represented by its general secretary Shivakumar Hosamani.

The petitioner contended that a representation, dated August 7, 2018, was submitted to the government requesting it to ensure free entry into the memorial, but no action has been taken till date.