It all happened in fraction of a second!

On Monday, Metro passengers on their way to Platform 2 at Srirampura Metro Station, had to take the stairs.

BENGALURU: On Monday, Metro passengers on their way to Platform 2 at Srirampura Metro Station, had to take the stairs. The escalator was shut, and a small but fatal gap by its side was being sealed.
The hushed talk among both commuters and staffers at the station was the Sunday night tragedy, in which a toddler slipped out of her grandfather’s hands, and fell through the gap, almost 50 feet on to Mahakavi Kuvempu Road below. Ashini, 2, succumbed to severe head injuries on Monday morning.   

The incident took place at 8.15pm, when they were heading to Platform 2 to take the Metro to Banashankari. CCTV footage clearly shows Ashini’s grandfather Balakrishna approaching the escalator, carrying Ashini on his left arm. To his right is his wife, Ashini’s maternal grandmother, Kumari. Balakrishna steps on the escalator with his left foot, without reaching out for the handrail with his free right hand for balance.  In the process, he trips and instinctively tries to hold the railing for support, and

Ashini falls through the gap.
To get to the platform, passengers have to either take the steps or use the escalator. While the steps are on the right side of the escalator, there’s a wall on the left side. Though there is no huge gap between the escalator and the wall, at the starting point on top, there is a narrow opening to the road below. This was the gap through which Ashini fell.

When this reporter visited the Metro station on Monday, it was found that the escalator was closed for passengers, and the gap from where Ashini fell was being sealed. Most of the staffers were discussing the need for passengers to be careful while carrying toddlers.

