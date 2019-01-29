It’s not BMRCL’s fault, people need to be more careful: CM Kumaraswamy on Ashini's death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the death of the 2-year-old toddler, Ashini, who fell from the arms of her grandfather, when he was on the escalator at Sriramapura Metro Station on Sunday night as “unfortunate”, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said it was not due to the negligence of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the first six-car metro train between Yelechenahalli and Nagasandra (Green Line), Kumaraswamy said it was an unfortunate incident, in which there was no fault of BMRCL. However, he said, they have instructed BMRCL authorities to make metro stations safer.

In the last few days, BMRCL has been in the news for various safety aspects. Recently, there was a crack in a pillar of the Trinity Metro Station, a young boy attempted suicide at Basavanagudi station, and on Sunday, the 2-year-old toddler fell from her grandfather’s arm and died.

CM appealed to people using metro trains to be extra cautious, while boarding and alighting the train, and also while using the escalators.