Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard captured in Yelahanka, relocated to Bannerghatta forest

A leopard that was seen prowling at the ITC campus in Yelahanka on Sunday evening was captured late at night and relocated to Bannerghatta National Park the next day.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A leopard that was seen prowling at the ITC campus in Yelahanka on Sunday evening was captured late at night and relocated to Bannerghatta National Park the next day.

The animal was first sighted in the area at 7 pm on Sunday, after which the forest department was alerted. Yelahanka Range forest officials placed a bait cage in the campus and the spotted cat was trapped late at night.

According to officials, an absence of crowd helped them carry out the operation safely.

They added that the animal will adjust easily to its new environment in Bannerghatta as unlike other big cats, leopards can live in various types of habitats. Wildlife experts said leopards are common on the outskirts of Bengaluru, since the area has a natural undulating, scrub terrain. However, with vanishing habitat and prey, they usually come at night to look for stray dogs, and usually don’t attack humans.

Honorary Wildlife Warden (Bengaluru Rural) A Prasanna Kumar said, “Leopards are common on the outskirts of Bengaluru, especially Turahalli, Vidyaranyapura and near GKVK. Usually they feed on stray dogs during their night rounds. Once a week, they come to hunt dogs, which are easily available within city limits. In fact, they have adjusted to the city and will not survive in forest habitat. So we request the Forest Department to relocate the leopard to nearby areas rather than protected areas.”

Chief Wildlife Warden C Jayaram said the city runs day and night because of IT operations. 

“This has adversely affected the wildlife, including leopards, in Bengaluru in the last three decades. Earlier, there used to be no activity after 7 pm, and wildlife used to thrive. But now, that is no longer the situation, resulting in sightings and frequent captures and relocations.”

Every hillock or hill — an ideal habitat for leopards — in Bengaluru is now occupied by people. Rampant building activity is taking place in the city’s outer wards like Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Uttarahalli.

A long stretch from Mandur to Jyothipuram houses leopard population, but most hills have been disturbed here. Karnataka has a leopard population of about 2,500, but no estimate is available for Bengaluru.

Jayaram said, “We are responsible for this chaotic situation and the man-animal conflict.  No area is free in the entire state for animals.”

Vibgyor incident

On Feb 7, 2016, a leopard strayed into the premises of Vibgyor School at Whitefield. During the capture operation, wildlife scientist Sanjay Gubbi was attacked by the panicky animal, injuring him. Some others also suffered minor injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp