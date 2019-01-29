Neighbours watched incident on TV, had no idea it was Ashini

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Lakshminarayanapura 14th Cross, in Srirampura, had watched the fatal Metro mishap telecast on news channels since Sunday evening. But not once did they realise, until late Monday, that the little girl who they saw fall from the escalator was their neighbour, two-year-old Ashini, whose family had moved into the area eight months ago.

Lalitha, a neighbour, said, “I watched the CCTV footage flashing on news channels. Only when the crying parents came home on Monday, did I realise that it was Ashini. She would wave to me every day from the window of her house, on the third floor. I had not seen the girl come down to play, and even her parents were rarely seen, as both of them work.”

The neighbour said it was ironical that their own building had similar dangerous gaps next to the staircase, through which kids could fall. It was also unbelievable because the little girl’s paternal grandmother, Munilakshmi, always kept an eye on her when the parents went out.

Asha, who lives on the second floor of the residential complex said, “Ashini was not allowed to come out of the house as their house is located on the third floor. Jayachandra’s mother (Munilakshmi) would always be cautious of the staircase that is close to the main door. Ashini’s eight-year-old sister, Navadurga, is studying in Class 3 in a private school, and on Monday, I noticed that she did not go to school. When I asked her what had happened, she did not say anything. I was not aware that Ashini was the little girl who fell, until her parents returned home after cremation. I had seen Ashini on Friday, she was playing with her grandparents inside the house.”

Ashini’s grief-stricken father Jayachandra said, “I will fight for justice. Since my family is in shock, I don’t want to talk now. I shifted to this area a few months ago, and recently my grandmother, Deshamma, passed away. My family had not recovered from my grandmother’s death. But this mishap has convinced us that God can be really cruel.”