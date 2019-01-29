Home Cities Bengaluru

Neighbours watched incident on TV, had no idea it was Ashini

Residents of Lakshminarayanapura 14th Cross, in Srirampura, had watched the fatal Metro mishap telecast on news channels since Sunday evening.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ashini’s neighbours in Srirampura had no clue that the toddler was no more. | (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Lakshminarayanapura 14th Cross, in Srirampura, had watched the fatal Metro mishap telecast on news channels since Sunday evening. But not once did they realise, until late Monday, that the little girl who they saw fall from the escalator was their neighbour, two-year-old Ashini, whose family had moved into the area eight months ago.

Lalitha, a neighbour, said, “I watched the CCTV footage flashing on news channels. Only when the crying parents came home on Monday, did I realise that it was Ashini. She would wave to me every day from the window of her house, on the third floor. I had not seen the girl come down to play, and even her parents were rarely seen, as both of them work.”

The neighbour said it was ironical that their own building had similar dangerous gaps next to the staircase, through which kids could fall. It was also unbelievable because the little girl’s paternal grandmother, Munilakshmi, always kept an eye on her when the parents went out.

Asha, who lives on the second floor of the residential complex said, “Ashini was not allowed to come out of the house as their house is located on the third floor. Jayachandra’s mother (Munilakshmi) would always be cautious of the staircase that is close to the main door. Ashini’s eight-year-old sister, Navadurga, is studying in Class 3 in a private school, and on Monday, I noticed that she did not go to school. When I asked her what had happened, she did not say anything. I was not aware that Ashini was the little girl who fell, until her parents returned home after cremation. I had seen Ashini on Friday, she was playing with her grandparents inside the house.”

Ashini’s grief-stricken father Jayachandra said, “I will fight for justice. Since my family is in shock, I don’t want to talk now. I shifted to this area a few months ago, and recently my grandmother, Deshamma, passed away. My family had not recovered from my grandmother’s death. But this mishap has convinced us that God can be really cruel.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp