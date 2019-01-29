North-South line in Bengaluru gets its first six-car train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the first six-car Metro train between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli (North-South corridor) on Monday. Apart from this, two six-car trains

were inducted to Mysuru Road-Baiyappanahalli corridor as well.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will now be plying as many as six such trains to address peak time traffic in the city. Each six-car train can accommodate 2,000 people at a time. Earlier in June 2018, the first six-car train was operated on Mysuru Road-Baiyappanahalli corridor. Another

two hit the track on the same East-West corridor in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

Equipped with several facilities to bring comfort to Namma Metro users, the six car configuration, in which three coaches are attached to the already existing three-coach trains, will have a coach reserved exclusively for women passengers, something that female travellers had been asking for since long. Other features of the coaches include energy efficient systems as well as split-screen LCD panels.

“Travelling on the Green Line had become a hassle due to the large number of passengers occupying the Metro trains everyday. Female passengers were usually wary of travelling in such crowded coaches. In absence of a reserved coach, many women commuters were slowly moving to other means of transport. Introduction of the reserved coach will now help women travel in peace,”said Rohini Rao, a regular Green Line user.

Six-car coaches are being supplied by the BEML and a total of 147 coaches will be supplied between 2018 and 2019 to augment all trains. The introduction of these trains has also helped the BMRCL inch closer to its projected target of 5 lakh passengers daily. In the past few months, Namma Metro has regularly broken records in ridership with the most recent record of 4.49 lakh riders attained in October last year.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mayor Gangambike and others were present.