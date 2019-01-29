Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials inspect land up for exchange deal

There is hope that many infrastructure projects proposed by the local civic body along defence lands in the city, will become a reality.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:11 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is hope that many infrastructure projects proposed by the local civic body along defence lands in the city, will become a reality. In a bid to fast-track the projects, BBMP officials and defence officials on Monday conducted an inspection of land identified by the district administration.
BBMP has been waiting to take up infrastructure work on defence lands after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised land exchange with defence authorities.

However, according to BBMP, the procedure is absolutely fine as the defence authority has set a condition – acquire same guidance value of land in the transfer exchange.Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects) BBMP, told TNIE,“We hope that work will start soon, as the district administration has identified better land in exchange. Once the deal is confirmed, there will be some quick
development in work,” he said.

