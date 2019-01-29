Steel flyover: Renewed campaign begins on Tuesday in Bengaluru

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial steel flyover project from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal continues to spark concern among environmental activists in the city. While Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced the revival of the scrapped project last month, official sources say no project proposal has been mooted or any application filed for environmental clearances.

However, with over 140 trees between Basaveshwara Circle and Mekhri Circle reportedly marked for felling by BBMP, environmental groups and citizens feel the project is being illegally revived. They are once again getting ready to launch a protest from tomorrow.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, Cholarajappa, however, said no application has been received from the authorities.

“Till date, we have not received any application from the top authorities for felling of trees for the steel bridge project. But I have received a complaint that trees are being marked on this stretch, and we need to check it up,” he said.

Leo Saldanha of Environment Support Group, which had moved the court in the case, said if the trees are being marked illegally, the DCF should file a criminal complaint against the offenders.

“We also spoke to Principle Secretary (Forest and Environment) who said the project has not been taken up,” Saldanha said, adding that the flyover will involve a fundamental change in the structure of the city, for which they will have to comply with Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act.

“This itself will take six months, and will be followed by getting the DPR ready, public objections, hearings, etc. Otherwise, as per the court order, the official in charge will be held directly accountable. Only after T& C Planning approval, can they go forward. In our meeting with him, the Principal Secretary has agreed to do it ‘lawfully’ when we brought the project’s revival to his notice,” Saldanha added.

FEAR OVER TREE_FELLING PROMPTS NEW PROTESTS

A news citizens’ campaign against the proposed steel flyover, ‘Mathesteelbridge-FlyoverBeda’, will begin at Chalukya Circle at 9am today Volunteers have been invited to count the number of trees likely to be felled if the project takes off.

Urban conservationist and Project Vruskha founder Vijay Nishanth said, “We will assemble at Chalukya Circle and take a count of the number of trees. We are inviting volunteers for this tree-counting process.”