Students fall ill after eating midday meal at Government Lower Primary School in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers and other staffers at the Government Lower Primary School at Nimbekaipura near KR Puram went into a tizzy after some students fell ill allegedly after consuming the midday meal on Monday.

At least nine children vomited after having their lunch. According to school teachers, one child fell ill first, followed by the others. The school authorities then rushed all the 25 students to a nearby hospital, and they were all discharged in the evening.

The kids are said to have been served puliyogare and rava payasam, which was also sent to all other schools where the organisation handles the project.

“They cook the food in a large quantity at one time and supply it to all schools. This is the first time such an incident has happened at our school, and as per our observation, one child went out to play immediately after having lunch, which could have caused him to vomit,” said a teacher from the school.

No other cases were reported from any of the schools in the city where children consumed the same food. Officials of the Department of Public Instruction said six students vomited twice and were admitted to hospital.

“After lunch, the students were playing in the field. One child vomited and soon, the other children followed suit. However, the doctors told us there was no reason to panic,” the official said.

Akshay Patra Foundation, which supplies food to 4.49 lakh students in government and aided schools across the state, issued a statement incident, saying, “It has come to our knowledge that eight beneficiary children were taken ill after allegedly consuming mid-day meals provided by us. The meals served to this school were cooked at our centralised unit at Vasanthapura. All our centralised kitchens follow high standards of hygiene, food safety and quality.”

The Foundation also said that the Vasanthapura centre is an ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System compliant facility.