Unfinished road makes Sarjapur, Ittangur residents gasp for breath

BENGALURU: A road that connects Sarjapur and Ittangur, in South-East Bengaluru, has been giving residents unmitigated nightmares for the past year as they struggle to live a healthy life amidst heavy air pollution.

The reason being the road, which was damaged more than a year back, is yet to be fixed, thereby leading to dust rising in the air with vehicular movement.

According to locals, the road sees upwards of 1,000 commuters daily and these include heavy trucks and lorries that pass through the damaged stretch.

Residents say that work on the road stopped a year ago as there was an argument between the agency executing the project and the contractor hired.

Sunil S, a resident and member of the local resident welfare association (RWA) ‘Voice of Sarjapura’, said, “There is dust all over the place thanks to the incomplete work and the movement of vehicles. A lot of people have developed breathing issues and asthma patients living here are in a dangerous situation. We have spoken to a lot of officials to get this work done and hope that they will act on it.”

The locality houses many families with school children and parents are worried about the health implications this could have on their young ones.

“When my children go to school every day, they have to travel through the dust. This place is toxic and can lead to many health issues,” said Seema Hemanth, also a member of the RWA.

Officials, however, say that the issue was one of the previous contractor not being up to the mark and that work would be completed soon.

“We have made all necessary arrangements to employ a new contractor and work will be completed soon, even within 10 days,” said Dayanand, Executive Engineer with the Public Works Department. According to the contractor as well, work would be completed within this timeframe.

“We will ensure that all pending work is completed as per the schedule,” said Vishwanath, representative of the contractor Venkat Raman Reddy.