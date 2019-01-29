Home Cities Bengaluru

Yeshwanthpur Metro-railway link yet to see light of day 

On Monday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)  added the first six-coach on the Green Line.

Published: 29th January 2019

Commuters struggle with heavy luggage between the Metro and railway station. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)  added the first six-coach on the Green Line. The move is expected to increase the number of commuters using the facility, which could be a cause of concern for those who use the Yeshwanthpur Metro station.

Soon after the station was opened, BMRCL promised a connection from the concourse level to the Yeshwanthpur Railway station foot-over- bridge, but for the past five years, no progress has been made. Transport Expert from Praja RAAG advocacy group Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the additional coaches could mean more rush at the Yeshwanthpur metro and the railway station platform.

A Metro arrives at Yeshwanthpur every five minutes and according to the travel expert, there will be many passengers going down from the concourse to the exit and climbing up the railway station foot over bridge with luggage. Direct connectivity between the metro concourse and railway foot over bridge would make the experience more seamless, he said.

“People are carrying luggage weighing  10 to 20 kg at times. They will find it difficult to reach, for example, platform six at the station. It is only a 200-metre stretch that has to be connected but Metro has been postponing it since 2014,” added Dyamannavar.

As per the RTI he filed with BMRCL and South Western Railway (SWR), the delay was due to a cost-sharing issue.

Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, BL Yeshwanth Chavan, said, “The design is in progress by SWR. We will be splitting the costs but the estimates are yet to come in from their side. It will be a part of their station development programme. We don’t know when tenders will be called but the cost sharing estimates should be with us in a week.”

Divisional Railway Manager of SWR’s Bengaluru division RS Saxena was unavailable for comment.

