BBMP's fresh tender for garbage collection triggers row

The opposition party leaders of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday alleged that officials have violated rules by calling fresh tender for garbage collection in the city.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition party leaders of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday alleged that officials have violated rules by calling fresh tender for garbage collection in the city.

During the council meeting, BJP party leaders alleged that there is no transparency in the tender that was called recently. They said the Mayor could initiate action against the commissioner and other top officials for the same.

The tender’s terms and conditions would not make way for new contractors to bid for fresh waste collection and transportation.

In reply to the allegations, BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad said, “There is need for systematic tender for garbage collection. There have been many orders passed by National Green Tribunal, and BBMP officials have conducted several meetings in this regard. Only then have the conditions been set.”

“If the Mayor feels the terms and conditions are not satisfactory then they can form a committee and set new conditions,” he added.

The BBMP chief further said, “Noting that, by awarding both wet and dry waste tenders to the same contractor may cause hurdles, tender for only wet waste collection is being called for. Even the Union government in its recommendation said that the local civic body can seek the help of NGOs. There are already many such centres and 50 transfer stations that have been established in the city.”

“The number of auto tippers to be deployed in the ward has been set, as per the new ward level plan. To avoid contractors from protesting, which would lead to the non-collection of waste in the city, we have decided to purchase auto tippers and compactors,” he added.

Comments

