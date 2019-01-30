Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cop gets suspended after attacking women inside station in viral video

The video shows ASI Renukaiah assaulting the women. He was suspended on Tuesday. The chairperson of State Women Rights Commission too visited the station on Tuesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab reportedly showing ASI Renukaiah assaulting the women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kumaraswamy Layout station assaulted and pushed two women at the police station. Although the incident took place on January 19, video footage went viral on Tuesday.

The video shows ASI Renukaiah assaulting the women. He was suspended on Tuesday. The chairperson of State Women Rights Commission too visited the station on Tuesday.

On January 19, Saraswathi, 52, and her daughter Geetharani, 28, went to the police station following a family feud at a city hotel where her 20-year-old younger daughter Thakeshwari works. The assault by Renukaiah reportedly followed Saraswathi’s threat to commit suicide if the police did not ensure that Thakeshwari returned to her husband.

Thakeshwari’s husband is an Armyman in J&K, and his family is based in Nagalapura in Andhra Pradesh.
Another reason for them wanting Thakeshwari back, police said, was that she owns  part of a 10-acre parcel of land belonging to her family.  They required her signature to sell the property.

Thakeshwari reportedly fears for her life, as she suspects that her family wants to kill her for the land. 

Thakeshwari, who was married off at 11, had come to Bengaluru two years ago without informing her family as she was unwilling to stay with her husband or in-laws. 

On coming to the city, Thakeshwari took up a job in a hotel where she also lived. But her family tracked her down, following which she changed her job and started working at the hotel in Uttarahalli.

A police officer said Saraswathi and her elder sister Geetharani, also from Nagalapura, came to the city two weeks ago looking for Thakeshwari. They traced her to the hotel, where Saraswathi and Geetharani along with a few men allegedly tried to kidnap her and take her back. But a few auto drivers rescued her and took her to Kumaraswamy Layout police station, and her mother and elder sister soon followed.

As arguments heated up, Saraswathi allegedly pushed a pregnant woman constable, Shruthi, and threatened to commit suicide at the police station itself if the police did not ensure the return of her younger daughter. That was when Renukaiah assaulted Saraswathi and Geetharani. The ACP, Banashankari sub-division, has been ordered to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Thakeshwari filed a complaint against her mother, sister and five men for kidnap, while the police booked Saraswathi and Geetharani under the POCSO Act and Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the officer said.

‘They tried to push pregnant cop’

Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women said: “On Tuesday evening, I visited the police station to gather information on the incident and came to know that Saraswathi and Geetharani tried to push a pregnant police constable, Shruthi, who was sending them out from the station.

Renukaiah and another constable got upset over their behaviour and attacked the women. Renukaiah erred by assaulting the women, and is under suspension. We have decided to give a job to Thakeshwari and she will be taken care of by the State Home for Women till she feels safe.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp