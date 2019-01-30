Bengaluru cop gets suspended after attacking women inside station in viral video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kumaraswamy Layout station assaulted and pushed two women at the police station. Although the incident took place on January 19, video footage went viral on Tuesday.

The video shows ASI Renukaiah assaulting the women. He was suspended on Tuesday. The chairperson of State Women Rights Commission too visited the station on Tuesday.

On January 19, Saraswathi, 52, and her daughter Geetharani, 28, went to the police station following a family feud at a city hotel where her 20-year-old younger daughter Thakeshwari works. The assault by Renukaiah reportedly followed Saraswathi’s threat to commit suicide if the police did not ensure that Thakeshwari returned to her husband.

Thakeshwari’s husband is an Armyman in J&K, and his family is based in Nagalapura in Andhra Pradesh.

Another reason for them wanting Thakeshwari back, police said, was that she owns part of a 10-acre parcel of land belonging to her family. They required her signature to sell the property.

Thakeshwari reportedly fears for her life, as she suspects that her family wants to kill her for the land.

Thakeshwari, who was married off at 11, had come to Bengaluru two years ago without informing her family as she was unwilling to stay with her husband or in-laws.

On coming to the city, Thakeshwari took up a job in a hotel where she also lived. But her family tracked her down, following which she changed her job and started working at the hotel in Uttarahalli.

A police officer said Saraswathi and her elder sister Geetharani, also from Nagalapura, came to the city two weeks ago looking for Thakeshwari. They traced her to the hotel, where Saraswathi and Geetharani along with a few men allegedly tried to kidnap her and take her back. But a few auto drivers rescued her and took her to Kumaraswamy Layout police station, and her mother and elder sister soon followed.

As arguments heated up, Saraswathi allegedly pushed a pregnant woman constable, Shruthi, and threatened to commit suicide at the police station itself if the police did not ensure the return of her younger daughter. That was when Renukaiah assaulted Saraswathi and Geetharani. The ACP, Banashankari sub-division, has been ordered to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Thakeshwari filed a complaint against her mother, sister and five men for kidnap, while the police booked Saraswathi and Geetharani under the POCSO Act and Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the officer said.

‘They tried to push pregnant cop’

Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women said: “On Tuesday evening, I visited the police station to gather information on the incident and came to know that Saraswathi and Geetharani tried to push a pregnant police constable, Shruthi, who was sending them out from the station.

Renukaiah and another constable got upset over their behaviour and attacked the women. Renukaiah erred by assaulting the women, and is under suspension. We have decided to give a job to Thakeshwari and she will be taken care of by the State Home for Women till she feels safe.”