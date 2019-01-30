Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees increase in fake notes of lower value

The city has witnessed a decline in the number of counterfeiting cases detected.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, the Delhi police arrested a man with counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 10 lakh in total. While this may be one of the largest seizures across the country in recent times, in Bengaluru, the trend is different, police say.

The city has witnessed a decline in the number of counterfeiting cases detected. However, a trend that can be observed is that there has been a marked increase in the amount of lower denomination notes –  Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes – being duplicated.

Additional Commissioner (West) BK Singh claimed the total value of currency seized had come down. “This is because more number of lower denomination notes are being seized as counterfeit,” he said.

In 2017, the total value of counterfeit notes collected was Rs 40,83,250 while 2018 saw Rs 27,17,500 worth of notes collected.

However, the number of pieces seized has increased with 2,628 collected in 2017 and 5,659 collected the following year.

“This is done crudely either through high-end scanners within the country or internationally. Locally made fake currencies are usually circulated in villages since they are not aware of identifying such notes. From there, the currencies somehow enter the city,” explained Singh.

According to the City Crime Records Bureau, even Rs 1,000 notes, considered illegal tender after demonetisation, are still being seized from around the city. In fact, the Rs 1,000 note is now the most commonly detected note collected by the police.

Senior police officials say that the Rs 1,000 note was added to the counterfeit category since they are no longer in circulation. “The 1000 rupee notes must be demonetised ones since there is no separate category for them,” Singh explained.

Fake notes made internationally are apparently hard to trace, sometimes even for banks. “Once they are traced, then the notes are destroyed and a chargesheet is filed, the culprits are arrested at the local station,” Singh further added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp