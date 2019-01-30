Bengaluru sees increase in fake notes of lower value

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, the Delhi police arrested a man with counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 10 lakh in total. While this may be one of the largest seizures across the country in recent times, in Bengaluru, the trend is different, police say.

The city has witnessed a decline in the number of counterfeiting cases detected. However, a trend that can be observed is that there has been a marked increase in the amount of lower denomination notes – Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes – being duplicated.

Additional Commissioner (West) BK Singh claimed the total value of currency seized had come down. “This is because more number of lower denomination notes are being seized as counterfeit,” he said.

In 2017, the total value of counterfeit notes collected was Rs 40,83,250 while 2018 saw Rs 27,17,500 worth of notes collected.

However, the number of pieces seized has increased with 2,628 collected in 2017 and 5,659 collected the following year.

“This is done crudely either through high-end scanners within the country or internationally. Locally made fake currencies are usually circulated in villages since they are not aware of identifying such notes. From there, the currencies somehow enter the city,” explained Singh.

According to the City Crime Records Bureau, even Rs 1,000 notes, considered illegal tender after demonetisation, are still being seized from around the city. In fact, the Rs 1,000 note is now the most commonly detected note collected by the police.

Senior police officials say that the Rs 1,000 note was added to the counterfeit category since they are no longer in circulation. “The 1000 rupee notes must be demonetised ones since there is no separate category for them,” Singh explained.

Fake notes made internationally are apparently hard to trace, sometimes even for banks. “Once they are traced, then the notes are destroyed and a chargesheet is filed, the culprits are arrested at the local station,” Singh further added.