Bills scam: BBMP contractors’ assets attached

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of FIR and charge-sheet filed by the CID against contractors and engineers of BBMP for causing loss to the civic body.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.20 crore belonging to nine BBMP contractors have been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of FIR and charge-sheet filed by the CID against contractors and engineers of BBMP for causing loss to the civic body through illegal activities in civil work at Malleshwaram, Gandhinagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Divisions.

During the investigation, an offence of money laundering was made against Nagaraj, Shashikumar, G Kumar Swamy, Nagesh, Subramani, Shiva Swamy, Anil, Babu Rao and Bharat, all contractors of BBMP for malpractice, a release from ED stated.

