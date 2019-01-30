Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru streets to remain flood-free this monsoon, thanks to 500 pumps

Officials have identified areas like HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, J P Nagar and other areas will get more water pumps since the damage from flooding was more in monsoons of 2017 and 2018.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP wants to release the rain water accumulated from HSR Layout, JP Nagar and other areas to SWDs. | Express Photo Services

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is making plans to ensure that the coming monsoon season will not be a repeat of previous years where residents have to wade through flooded streets.

BBMP has now decided to purchase around 500 water pumps to avoid water logging along the major roads of the city.

Along with the help of Bengaluru Police, officials have identified areas like HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, J P Nagar and other areas will get more water pumps since the damage from flooding was more in monsoons of 2017 and 2018.

In the past, the BBMP had attempted to use water pumps sponsored out of Corporate Social Responsibility funds and one pump was installed at the Le Meridian underpass to pump out water. Later, the BBMP also started hiring water pumps as those purchased by it were stolen but there were ownership issues and the civic body toned down plans for the same.

With this decision to buy pumps, the BBMP wants to release the rain-water accumulated from areas like Koramangala,  Indiranagar, HSR Layout, J P Nagar and other places to nearby Storm Water Drains (SWDs) as the BBMP has taken up the development work of SWDs as well.

An official from BBMP said, “In past years many SWD stretches in the city got flooded as the development work of SWDs were still underway.

Now, the desilting of SWDs has already been taken up by BBMP and the water pulled out by water pumps can be released to nearby SWDs,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects) BBMP said, “We attempted to get CSR funds for the programme but as there was very less response from the companies we have decided to purchase these water pumps. It will definitely avoid flooding in these areas. The matter has been sent for approval to higher levels and we expect a decision soon.”

