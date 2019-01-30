City’s calligraphy artist writes his way to The Indian  Pen Show

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All set to attend the first India Pen Show on February 2-3, KC Janardhan, a city-based calligraphy artist, is at a loss of words after being handpicked from among 50 other artists by actor Shabana Azmi.

The show, which will bring together fountain pen lovers from across the world, seeks to honour poet Kaifi Azmi, Shabana’s father, at the Nehru centre, Mumbai. “After 30 years of being in this field and trying to revive good handwriting, we needed this support,” said Janardhan.

Perhaps the only person in India to have written his own passport, his father’s death certificate and his daughter’s birth certificate by hand, Janardhan will be addressing the art of writing and calligraphy along with some tips. “I will be speaking about the seven elements of handwriting. Writing will always remain as long as humans live and fountain pens are the finest writing tool,” he said, highlighting the buttery feel it gives on the paper. “The ink flows in a fountainous manner, true to its name,” Janardhan added.

Janardhan also wants to bring forward the fact that calligraphy is the highest form of writing and it takes years to master the art. “This art cannot be taught in schools. From basic handwriting, people move to a higher form called lettering. And only after that comes calligraphy, which takes years to master,” he said. To him, calligraphy has a spiritual dimension. “It makes the head, heart and hand work together in harmony,” he said.

Janardhan hopes to promote the use of fountain pens and that handwriting is needed for expression while lettering for special occasions. The event will also see other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan take part.