Home Cities Bengaluru

City’s calligraphy artist writes his way to The Indian  Pen Show

Janardhan also wants to bring forward the fact that calligraphy is the highest form of writing and it takes years to master the art.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All set to attend the first India Pen Show on February 2-3, KC Janardhan, a city-based calligraphy artist, is at a loss of words after being handpicked from among 50 other artists by actor Shabana Azmi.

The show, which will bring together fountain pen lovers from across the world, seeks to honour poet Kaifi Azmi, Shabana’s father, at the Nehru centre, Mumbai. “After 30 years of being in this field and trying to revive good handwriting, we needed this support,” said Janardhan.

Perhaps the only person in India to have written his own passport, his father’s death certificate and his daughter’s birth certificate by hand, Janardhan will be addressing the art of writing and calligraphy along with some tips. “I will be speaking about the seven elements of handwriting. Writing will always remain as long as humans live and fountain pens are the finest writing tool,” he said, highlighting the buttery feel it gives on the paper. “The ink flows in a fountainous manner, true to its name,” Janardhan added.

Janardhan also wants to bring forward the fact that calligraphy is the highest form of writing and it takes years to master the art. “This art cannot be taught in schools. From basic handwriting, people move to a higher form called lettering. And only after that comes calligraphy, which takes years to master,” he said. To him, calligraphy has a spiritual dimension. “It makes the head, heart and hand work together in harmony,” he said.

Janardhan hopes to promote the use of fountain pens and that handwriting is needed for expression while lettering for special occasions. The event will also see other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp